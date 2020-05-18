Left Menu
Development News Edition

88 Nobel Laureates & World Leaders Call for $1 Trillion to Protect the World's Children in the COVID-19 Era

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:12 IST
88 Nobel Laureates & World Leaders Call for $1 Trillion to Protect the World's Children in the COVID-19 Era

NEW DELHI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 88 Nobel Laureates and World Leaders, as part of Laureates and Leaders for Children, issued a statement calling for the world's governments to unite and prioritize the world's children during their lockdowns and in the aftermath. Founded by 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi, who has fought tirelessly for decades against child labour, slavery and trafficking, Laureates and Leaders for Children highlights challenges faced by the world's most vulnerable children and advocates for solutions. "We, the Laureates and Leaders for Children, demand that the most marginalized and vulnerable children are not forgotten by governments during this grave crisis and beyond. We must act now or risk losing an entire generation." – Kailash Satyarthi Statement excerpts: COVID-19 has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities in our world. The virus, restrictions placed on the majority of the world's population, and the aftermath will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable.

The pandemic's public health emergency is set to exacerbate the exploitation of children. Trapped in homes to escape the virus, children are at greater risk of sexual abuse and domestic violence. As restrictions are lifted, children will be trafficked, forced out of school and into labour, bearing the burden of sustaining their families. If, for once, our world gave the most marginalised children and their families their fair share – 20% of the COVID-19 response for the poorest 20% of humanity – the results would be transformative. One trillion dollars would fund all outstanding UN and charity COVID-19 appeals, cancel two years of all debt repayments from low-income countries, and fund two years of the global gap to meet the SDGs on health, water and sanitation, and education. More than ten million lives would be saved. We call on leaders of the G20 to take additional action beyond their own borders for those who urgently need coordinated international aid. We also call on all G20 leaders to honour existing global health commitments.

Signatories include: His Holiness the Dalai Lama Most Reverend Archbishop Desmond Tutu HRH Prince Ali Al Hussein Leymah Gbowee Kerry Kennedy Rigoberta Menchu Tum Jose Ramos-Horta Mary Robinson Guy Ryder Kailash Satyarthi Laureates and Leaders for Children is an initiative of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation. The full statement, an accompanying video and signatories are here. #FairShare4Children Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169254/Laureates_and_Leaders_For_Children_Logo.jpg Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169253/Laureates_and_Leaders_COVID_19.mp4 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169252/Laureates_and_Leaders_Call_for_Children.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Study explains parents' concern about privacy, body image impact on tweens using health app

Health applications have become a go-to tool among teens and adults to keep track of their fitness, weight loss, sleep, and even menstrual cycles. However, most parents of children between the age group of 8-12, have concerns about the impa...

INTTUC members protest outside Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata, say will not allow corporatisation

Members of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress INTTUC on Monday staged a protest outside the Ordnance Factory Board in Kolkata.We will not allow the corporatisation and 74 per cent FDI in Ordnance Factory Board and 100 per ce...

Hong Kong's veteran pro-democracy activists defiant as they hear charges in court

Some of the 15 pro-democracy activists arrested in police raids in Hong Kong showed defiance on Monday as they appeared in court to hear charges of participating in illegal anti-government demonstrations last year.Veteran politicians, a pub...

Krishi Bhawan employee tests COVID-19 positive

A part of Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been tested positive for COVID-19. The official works as a personal secretary in the Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020