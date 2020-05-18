Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayU launches initiative to support residential societies collect dues amidst COVID-19 pandemic

PayU, India's leading payment gateway, has launched an initiative to help residential societies and its residents to collect and transfer their dues online amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:49 IST
PayU launches initiative to support residential societies collect dues amidst COVID-19 pandemic
PayU. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading payment gateway, has launched an initiative to help residential societies and its residents to collect and transfer their dues online amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Through PayU's offering, a resident welfare association (RWA) will be able to build a free customized website for its society with a built-in payment gateway and give residents a seamless checkout experience.

The societies and RWA's will be able to collect their dues instantly with payment links, which can be easily created and shared with residents via SMS, email and WhatsApp from the web or PayU app. The dues will be transferred immediately to the RWA's bank account. RWA's and societies will be able to auto-generate their society invoices and will be able to share it with residents via their preferred mode of communication. The residents will be able to pay their dues via 100 plus payment modes including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, Net banking etc. from anywhere, anytime in a single click.

This initiative will be of great help for residents living in the society in the given scenario, because of its contactless nature and quick payment collection technology, adding to their safety and health aspect. For societies, customisable webfronts offer free websites, easy tracking and reconciliation of payments for administration purposes and reduction of human error. For residents, they offer a contactless, convenient and highly secure and transparent mode of paying their monthly dues. Recently PayU also launched several innovative initiatives to help merchants, small and medium businesses (SMBs), NGOs and entrepreneurs manage the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

For SMB's, PayU offered to build a free website for any merchant's business with a built-in payment gateway and get 100 per cent TDR waiver on the first Rs 50,000 worth of business done via PayU. Extending their support to NGOs and charities in collecting relief donations for COVID-19, PayU had announced zero transaction fees and processing of donations at no cost. Through 'Startups Helping Startups' platform launched by PayU, emerging businesses were able to take help from each other. With as many as 32 partners such as Shopify, ZOHO, Shopmatic, Verloop, Atlassian, etc, start-ups were able to avail offers ranging from setting up e-commerce stores at Rs 50 per month to the free web, app and Whatsapp Chatbots for customer support automation.

Further to facilitate easy lending for businesses and help businesses get easy credit, PayU partnered with Indifi to bring easy loans for its merchants who needed credit to run their business smoothly. Merchants were able to avail loans that amounted up to Rs 50 lakhs with offers such as revolving line of credit with the flexibility of drawdown as and when needed. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures SOPs ...

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar: Official.

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar Official....

Amphan turns Super Cyclone, Odisha initiates evacuation

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD said. Amphan pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020