Left Menu
Development News Edition

The only company to manufacture its products from solid wood - Saraf Furniture

Furniture holds an essential place in every home. The basic items like bed, chairs, wardrobe, etc. are common in every household, but for few, they are a part of status, an additional accessory, or just a decorative piece. Besides this, people prefer choosing materials according to their budget and lifestyle.

ANI | Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:50 IST
The only company to manufacture its products from solid wood - Saraf Furniture
Saraf Furniture. Image Credit: ANI

Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Furniture holds an essential place in every home. The basic items like bed, chairs, wardrobe, etc. are common in every household, but for few, they are a part of status, an additional accessory, or just a decorative piece. Besides this, people prefer choosing materials according to their budget and lifestyle. In this classification, the most-bought and admired material is wood. The beauty accompanied by wooden furniture is the embodiment of perfection. And the top of it, Sheesham wood furniture stands on the first position. Its place is unparalleled, most cherished, priceless, and strongly irreplaceable with any other metal.

Furniture acts like a magnet in a residence, it connects every other object present under the roof. It is believed that every small item that is present in a home relates to the taste and personality of the people living inside the mansion. In this connection, Saraf Furniture is performing a great role. The brand is known for producing designer and customized Sheesham wood furniture for ages. Moreover, it is recognized as the only company that manufactures all the products in solid wood. Unquestionably, its abundant qualities are fascinating to the buyers. All the products hold guarantee, buyback value, durability, easy assembling, and much more. Some prominent features of this local brand:

Loyalty towards delivering termite-free products All the products are made from genuine Sheesham and it comes with a lifetime termite shield assurance. More than this, the happy client diaries are proof that the business is satisfying the customers and delivering the best range of products.

Free shipping across the nation There are no limitations for buying furniture online. Anyone can place the orders freely without any restrictions. It does not ask for any extra shipping charges or minimum cart value. Finding a perfect store that sells handcrafted and unique furniture as per the desired needs and budget with free shipping is a great deal. Beautiful catalog to furnish your house majestically

Being manufacturers and retailers, the brand offers an extensive range of solid wood furniture that includes products from different categories such as beds, sofa sets, drawers, bar furniture, coffee table, wardrobes, temple, etc. Additionally, there is specific furniture to revive the look of your living room, bedroom, dining room, study, and every niche corner. The elite collections like Jaipur, Eva, Royale, Maharaja, Indiana, and others are available to combine luxury and class to your living standards.

Hassle-free returns and refunds The brand is working dedicatedly to satisfy the customers with the best quality products and timely deliveries. The customer desk is sincerely dealing with the complaints, returns, and refunds created due to any cause. The policies are simple and transparent regarding the returns and refunds to avoid any kind of misunderstandings.

Beyond this, Saraf is profoundly acclaimed for being one of the top five furniture brands to enter the online furniture market with a wide range of Sheesham wood furniture. Online shopping is a new trend and easy internet facilities have influenced the market on a big scale. E-commerce is a masterpiece in the world of the internet. Another significant feature of the brand is involvement in dedicated CSR activities. The community volunteers are playing great role in planting more Sheesham trees and practicing environment friendly efforts like cleaning, etc.

With every passing day, Saraf Furniture is earning immense respect and love from its huge clientele. The leadership and guidance of Raghunandan Saraf is the true source of inspiration for all achievements. His distinct visions to bring the reform in the furniture industry and transform it into an organized business sector are new feathers in the cap. It is the joint effort that encouraged the brand to bootstrap itself from a small rural start-up and converted into a solid wood furniture manufacturing leader. All the products are exclusively fabricated under the skilled artisans of Rajasthan.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures SOPs ...

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar: Official.

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar Official....

Amphan turns Super Cyclone, Odisha initiates evacuation

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD said. Amphan pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020