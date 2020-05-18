Left Menu
Carpathy Launches Protect+ Car Revival and Sanitization Program in Partnership with Gulf Oil

18-05-2020
Carpathy Launches Protect+ Car Revival and Sanitization Program in Partnership with Gulf Oil

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)COVID-19 was unprecedented and unfortunate - leading to the country being shut down for more than 2 months. With markets now on the verge of gradually opening up, people now feel the need for safer and hygienic transport options more than ever. Private vehicles, which have been inactive for quite some time, are expected to be back on roads but consumers continue to face challenges with limited access to services like jumpstart, flat tyre repair and AC service. Sanitization of vehicles is also in high demand as most customers are looking to get their cars sanitized and germ free, before they can commute again. Carpathy - India’s largest car-service network, with more than 1000 workshops across 50 cities in India, has launched its Protect+ Car Revival and Sanitization Program. Protect+ promises to deliver best-in-class essential car care services at doorstep, with superior safety measures and precautions. Divyanshu Bansal, Founder and CEO of Carpathy said, “Sanitization is one of the major offerings of the program with other essentials such as jumpstart, AC gas top-up and Oil change available at doorstep. Special teams have been trained to follow end-to-end safety precautions and ensure contactless service for customers. The package is also priced at a nominal Rs. 300, thereby not taking a hit on the pocket.” Ravi Chawla, MD, Gulf Oil India said, “Today, we are in the midst of unprecedented times, and as we navigate through the rapidly-evolving situation, it is utmost necessary to safeguard our loved ones. By associating with Carpathy in this noble initiative we further reinforce our motto of delighting customers with unmatched products and service.” “For the program, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have been given to all mechanics thereby ensuring safety for both professionals and customers. In addition, we have also provided our mechanics with COVID-19 insurance. We are also happy to have our strategic partners Gulf Oil support us in this initiative. Gulf Oil’s superior products help us deliver on our promise of quality while reaching the customer in these tough times,” added Bansal. Protect+ is currently available in 5 cities - Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, and is rapidly expanding to other cities with an up-surge in demand from all corners of the country. The company is also setting up camps in residential societies and workplaces to ensure safer cars for more people. “Protect+ services will also be made available across all Carpathy workshops shortly,” said Divyanshu Bansal. More details about the Protect+ program and can be found at Carpathy’s website www.carpathy.com/protect-plus. Carpathy was started in 2015 by Divyanshu Bansal, Himanshu Bansal and Akshat Lavania. It operates a network of technology-enabled car service centers and provides end-to-end technology, operations procurement support to workshops on its platform. The company also offers franchises to individual workshop owners and has more than 30 franchises in Tier-II cities like Bhopal, Ahmedabad, among others. Image: Carpathy Protect+ PWRPWR

