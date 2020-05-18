Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:39 IST
BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25 pc

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday decided to reduce the listing fee for their SME platforms by 25 per cent amid challenges faced by small and medium enterprises due to coronavirus pandemic. The fee rebate has been declared following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's several announcements to rescue the ailing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The revised listing fee structure will be applicable for the existing companies as well as for the firms waiting to be listed on the exchange, BSE said in a statement. “Currently, India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by pandemic COVID-19. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support SMEs which form the backbone of our economy.

“We hope that these measures along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing,” said Ajay Thakur, Head – BSE SME and Startups. SMEs have been hit hard due to economic activities coming to a grinding halt in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. Some of the SMEs are under enormous financial stress to meet their obligations.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it is committed to supporting the government in the nation's battle against the pandemic and in providing assistance to alleviate the difficulties faced by the ecosystem especially SMEs (small and medium enterprises). “In view of the challenging times faced by SMEs, NSE has decided to provide 25 per cent rebate on the annual listing fees to the SME companies currently listed on the EMERGE platform of the exchange,” the exchange said.

BSE said it has decided to bring down its annual listing fee for its SME platform by 25 per cent as part of efforts to support SMEs. BSE and NSE had launched their respective SME platforms in 2012 and since then have been facilitating SMEs for raising funds, listing and trading on the exchanges.

Overall, 322 companies are listed on BSE's SME platform and they have raised Rs 3,279 crore. Of these firms, 79 have migrated to the main board. In addition, as many as five firms are listed on the exchange's startup platform. On the other hand, 209 firms are listed on NSE's EMERGE platform till date and these companies have garnered more than Rs 3,200 crore.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch and more

Stuck at home with the kids Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Cate Blanchett may be able to help. Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has lined up some of his Hollywood friends by videolink from their living rooms for a ...

UPDATE 6-U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a 3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic. By a vote of 208-199 Democrats...

HC permits opening of lawyers' chambers with conditions, safeguards

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to lawyers body DHCBAs request to reopen the advocates chambers so that they can get their files and books, but with certain conditions and safeguards, including the number of persons who can access the...

590 trains arrived in UP so far, 7.6 lakh workers returned home: Official

As many as 590 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh so far with over 7.60 lakh migrant labourers from other states, a senior official said here on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020