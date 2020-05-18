Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling shares as volatility eases

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:28 IST
Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling shares as volatility eases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six European Union states will scrap bans on short-selling shares introduced during bouts of extreme market volatility in March when national lockdowns were rolled out across the bloc to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The bloc's securities watchdog, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, and Spain had decided not to renew short-selling bans that expire at 2159 GMT on Monday.

Italy has decided to lift its ban, due to expire on June 18, to align itself with the other five EU states, ESMA said. French markets watchdog AMF said that since the implementation of the ban, it has observed a progressive normalization in trading.

"Markets have partly reduced their losses, trading volumes and volatility have returned to levels that are still high compared to mid-February, however, this reflects market participants' uncertainties in the current context," the AMF said in a statement. Equity strategists told Reuters the end of the bans underlined how liquidity had improved in major European countries but questioned any impact the curbs had made.

"I don't think it (the ban) has made much of a difference, to be honest," said Kevin Gardiner, global investment strategist at Rothschild & Co Wealth Management. "I won't pretend that it had a material detrimental impact on capital markets that I have been able to see". Equities have been out of favor over the past two months as investors have preferred safer assets such as gold.

"Short selling bets are not particularly sexy anyway," said Edmund Shing, global head of equity derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas, pointing instead to hopes of a recovery as lockdowns are gradually lifted. The six bans left traders facing a patchwork of interventions in what is meant to be a seamless pan-European stock market of 27 countries at a time of extreme uncertainty.

Germany and Britain declined to introduce short-selling curbs. Last week the World Federation of Exchanges, hedge funds industry associations AIMA and Managed Funds Association, and the European Principal Traders Association called on the French markets regulator and Finance Ministry to end the ban.

"Over the longer term, the bans risk undermining confidence in key European financial markets and hampering the goal of a Capital Markets Union, something that will be vital to European recovery from the profound economic shock caused by COVID-19," the letter said. The ESMA itself has required holders of net short positions in shares to notify their national regulator if the position reaches or exceeds 0.1% of the issued share capital. These measures remain in force until June 16 and can be renewed.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak: 2 million claims made under self-employed COVID scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said more than two million claims had been made under an emergency plan to provide income support for self-employed people since its launch last week.Sunak told parliament that grants claimed under the s...

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines....

COVID-19 crisis to impact small private dairies: IND-RA

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra expects small private dairies, who are mostly dependent on milk-based sweet making shops and local supplies in towns, to be impacted following the disruptions in economic activities caused due to the COVID-...

Bank stocks hit hard; tumble up to 10 pc

Bank stocks were the worst hit among the BSE sectoral indices on Monday in a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark crashed 1,069 points. IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking 10 per cent, RBL Bank dropped 9.55...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020