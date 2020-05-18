Reliance General Insurance has announced the launch of a new comprehensive health insurance product. The plan - Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, will cover all inpatient hospitalization needs with sum-insured options ranging between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, a company release said. The policy can be opted to cover children between the age of 91 days to 25 years and adults with an age between 18 and 65 years within individual or family floater policies. The company has already insured over 2,000 people under this policy in the last 30 days, the release said. * * * * * * Super Plastronics resumes manufacturing operations * Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), exclusive brand licensee of Kodak TV in India, on Monday said the company has resumed its manufacturing operations almost after two months of lockdown. The company would ramp up its production slowly, in compliance with the directives issued by the government and availability of inputs and safety of employees.

* * * * * KFC introduces contactless takeaway * KFC India has introduced contactless takeaway at its operational stores where a customer can place a prepaid order on the KFC app, website or mSite, and walk into the restaurant to pick up the order at the pre-decided time. The new service is aimed at providing a completely cashless and contactless experience to consumers, said KFC India in a statement.

***** Finolex Industries support dealers and staff during pandemic * Manufacturer of rigid PVC Pipes & Fittings Finolex Industries has took initiatives to reassure employees, dealers and associates amid the lockdown that has taken a toll on businesses. Finolex has increased the Turnover Discount Scheme (TOD) across its dealer network which is in addition to the TOD that the company pays to incentivise its dealer network.

The company has a network of over 18,000 retailers, dealers and sub-dealers. The additional TOD is being paid to the dealers who have achieved their target and for those who could not, will be paid a token amount as a gratitude to cushion the impact of the challenging business environment. Besides to reassure employees, the company is not deducting staff salaries.