2 Shramik Special trains arrive in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two special trains from Bengaluru and Haridwar arrived in West Bengal on Monday bringing back migrant workers and pilgrims, an Eastern Railway official said. The Shramik Special from the Karnataka capital reached Malda Town station in Malda district at 5.30 pm carrying hundreds of migrant workers back home, the official said.

Another special train from Haridwar brought back pilgrims and workers to Krishnanagar in Nadia district who got stuck in Uttarakhand owing to the lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic. All the passengers were subjected to medical screening before being allowed to board buses arranged by the West Bengal government to reach their homes.

