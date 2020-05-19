Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel's Q4 loss at Rs 5,237 cr; full year losses balloon to Rs 32,183 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:06 IST
Bharti Airtel's Q4 loss at Rs 5,237 cr; full year losses balloon to Rs 32,183 cr

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the fourth quarter ended fiscal year 2020, mainly on account of making provision for paying statutory dues. The company, which had posted profit of Rs 107 crore in the same period a year ago, said it is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation closely to identify key risks, and taking immediate actions to minimise any potential disruption to business.

Bharti Airtel registered consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter, and said growth was broad based with all segments registering healthy underlying growth. The company had posted revenue of Rs 20,602.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. Airtel statement said that March 2020 numbers are not comparable with prior period due to adoption of 'Ind AS 116' with effect from April 1,2019.

The company statement pegged net loss (before exceptional items) for March quarter at Rs 471 crore, and net loss (after exceptional items) at Rs 5,237 crore. It posted exceptional items totalling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 comprising charges on account of reassessment of regulatory cost based on a recent order on one time spectrum charge, interest on provision of license fee and spectrum usage charges, and other heads.

Citing the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liability case, the company said during the quarter the group has further recorded interest of Rs 870.6 crore, which has been presented as exceptional item. The total capital expenditure for the just ended quarter stood at Rs 11,339 crore.

For the full year ended March 31, 2020, the company posted a net loss of Rs 32,183.2 crore and revenue of Rs 87,539 crore. At the end of FY 2019, Bharti Airtel had reported net profit of Rs 409.5 crore and revenue of Rs 80,780.2 crore. Bharti Airtel's MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Gopal Vittal, said, "These are unprecedented times for every one across the world as we battle the impact of COVID-19 and its consequent impact on livelihoods".

He added that telecom has played essential role in keeping the country going during the pandemic, and hoped that government would implement recommendations of the regulator and bring down the levies and taxes that the sector is subjected to. Bharti Airtel said the company has undertaken a capex investment of Rs 25,359 crore during the year to ensure strong customer experience besides front-ending some investment to ensure seamless services during the ongoing pandemic.

Bharti Airtel said its overall customer base stands at 423 million across 16 countries. Notably, its average revenue per user - a key metric for telecom companies - was at Rs 154 against Rs 123 in year ago period, and Rs 135 in December quarter. "India revenues for Q4'20 at Rs 17,438 crore have increased by 14.4 per cent YoY on a reported basis...Mobile revenues have witnessed a year on year growth of 21.8 per cent primarily led by increase in 4G customer base coupled with improved tariffs," the statement said.

The company said that in line with its policy of passing through dividends received from Infratel, the Board of Directors has recommend a dividend of Rs. 2 per share for FY 2019-20, subject to shareholders' nod. Consolidated net debt (including lease obligations) was pegged at Rs 118,859 crore.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Jo...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state by two weeks -SUNA

Sudan has extended a lockdown of the state of Khartoum by an additional two weeks from Tuesday to try to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, the state news agency reported late on Monday.The country had as of Saturday registered...

Report: P Colon eyeing comeback at age 47

Two years since he last pitched in the majors and just days before his 47th birthday, Bartolo Colon is reportedly eyeing a comeback. The right-hander told ESPNs Marly Rivera on Monday that he wants to return for a 22nd season, and he wants ...

Lockdown 4: Delhi govt orders staggered working hours for industrial firms

Delhi government on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations including allowing industrial firms in the national capital whose name starts with A to L to function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, while those firms with names ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020