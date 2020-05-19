Left Menu
Lactalis India Pledges INR 1.5 Crores to PM Cares & State Funds; Joins the Fight Against COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST
Lactalis India Pledges INR 1.5 Crores to PM Cares & State Funds; Joins the Fight Against COVID-19

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)• Emmanuel Besnier, Chairman of Groupe Lactalis writes to PM Modi to express solidarity with the country’s fight against the pandemic• Lactalis India group companies: Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy and Thirumala Milk together contributes INR One crore to PM Care Funds and an additional INR 50 lakh to support state administrations Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, world’s largest dairy group has pledged INR One Crore to India’s PM Care fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country’s fight against the global pandemic. The amount is donated through Lactalis India’s group of companies - Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy & Thirumala Milk. In addition to the contribution made to the PM Cares fund, Lactalis India employees put together voluntary contributions that the company matched to contribute a total of INR 50 lakh. This contribution will go to the state administrations in which Lactalis India is operating in, namely, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Rahul Kumar, MD, Lactalis India said, “Lactalis India stands in solidarity with the country in this fight against COVID-19. As essential services organizations, Prabhat, Anik & Thirumala and all their employees have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products across the country. We have increased our milk collection and continue to support our farmers through these trying times. As a responsible organization, Lactalis India has also maintained a consistent and timely payment to all farmer partners in all perimeters. We salute all the frontline workers and essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to keep the country moving forward.” About Lactalis IndiaLactalis the largest dairy group in the world, headquartered in France, with a large global footprint, contributes to the economy of all countries where they are present. Lactalis portfolio consists of popular global brands such as President, Lactel, Galbani and many others. With the acquisition of leading dairy companies Thirumala in 2014, Anik in 2016 and Prabhat in 2019, Lactalis became a major player in the Indian market and now with a Pan India presence, serves a cross-section of consumers in the country. With 14 functional dairy plants across India, Lactalis India handles 2.5 million litres of milk every day, collected from 400,000 farmers at remunerative prices. PWRPWR

