Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Online protest against industrial power bills on May 21

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:13 IST
MP: Online protest against industrial power bills on May 21

The unprecedented coronavirus- induced lockdown has prompted at least 10,000 entrepreneurs of the MSME sector in Madhya Pradesh to plan an "e-protest" on Thursday for doing away with "unjustified charges" in power bills for industries during the extended lockdown period. The e-dharna will be organised by Indore-based Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), its top official said on Tuesday.

"Most of factories have been closed in Madhya Pradesh for almost two months due to the lockdown, as a result of which industrial power consumption is negligible. "However, in spite of this, the power distribution companies of the state are sending us inflated bills on the basis of fixed and other charges, which is unjustified and dictatorial in nature," AIMP president Pramod Dafaria told reporters.

He demanded from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide a relief in power bills for factories on the lines of other states. "Our demand is that the bills for industrial units be prepared on the basis of actual consumption of electricity during the lockdown period and unjustified charges be done away with," said Dafaria.

AIMP executive board member Amit Dhakad said the e-dharna will be held at 11 am on Thursday for 90 minutes. "It will involve around 10,000 entrepreneurs from across the state who will join the protest from their homes through Facebook and other social media platforms," he said.

He said an online memorandum will be handed over to a top government official..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. The 35-year-old was filmed arriving at the Turin c...

Govt extends deadline to fulfill contractual obligations by up to 6 months

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for fulfillment of contractual obligations of all government projects, including public-private partnerships PPP, which were due for completion on or after February 20, by up to six months in v...

'Missing' posters target Kamal Nath, LS MP son in Chhindwara

Posters proclaiming senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son Nakul Nath missing and offering a Rs 21,000 reward appeared in their stronghold Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh amid the nationwide lockdown for the novel coronavir...

Delhi violence: HC seeks response from police on bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan

Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from Delhi Police on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi. Pathan has approached the court se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020