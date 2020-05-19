Lactalis India pledges Rs 1.5 crores to PM Cares and state funds; joins the fight against COVID-19

Left Menu
Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, world's largest dairy group has pledged Rs one crore to India's PM Cares fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country's fight against the global pandemic.

Lactalis India. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, world's largest dairy group has pledged Rs one crore to India's PM Cares fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country's fight against the global pandemic. The amount is donated through Lactalis India's group of companies - Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy and Thirumala Milk.

In addition to the contribution made to the PM Cares fund, Lactalis India employees put together voluntary contributions that the company matched to contribute a total of Rs 50 lakh. This contribution will go to the state administrations in which Lactalis India is operating in, namely, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. "Lactalis India stands in solidarity with the country in this fight against COVID-19. As essential services organizations, Prabhat, Anik and Thirumala and all their employees have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products across the country. We have increased our milk collection and continue to support our farmers through these trying times," said Rahul Kumar, MD, Lactalis India, while speaking on the announcement.

"As a responsible organization, Lactalis India has also maintained a consistent and timely payment to all farmer partners in all perimeters. We salute all the frontline workers and essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to keep the country moving forward," she added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

