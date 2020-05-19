Lex Sportel brings you the first-ever LIVE cricket under lockdown conditions - "BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League"

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): 1SPORTS brings the first ever live cricket during the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for the benefit of billions of diehard cricket fans waiting to watch their favorite sport live! For the next four weeks, 1SPORTS will telecast, high-energy and extremely action packed T10 cricket from the West Indies at the most suitable Indian times!

1SPORTS has acquired the rights to telecast BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League in the Indian Sub Continent. This tournament is set to start on May 21, 2020 and culminate in a summit clash on June 13, 2020. Vanuatu Cricket Association (VCA), a part of West Indies and has been affiliated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1995. This tri-nation T10 tournament will comprise of three teams - MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. As per the organisers' schedule, each team will play the other thrice in the round-robin stages, and all the matches will be hosted at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground. Matches to these tournaments will be played every Saturday (except first week) morning starting 7.30 AM and 9.30 AM India time.

"Lex Sportel has always endeavored to bring sports content that offers immense value & variety to sporting fans across various genres. Vanuatu Cricket will add great value to all sports fans as it has extremely talented cricketers, many of whom are being closely followed for their immense potential that will bring them to global prominence! Indians have always enjoyed watching West Indian cricketers with special delight," said Dilip Sharan, CEO, Lex Sportel, the company that owns 1SPORTS, while speaking on this development. 1SPORTS carries the most variety of sports on a single channel at the most affordable rates in India. After cricket, it is wrestling/contact sports that is most viewed; 1SPORTS not only has the most diverse contact sports content that are extremely popular globally but also we have continued to show fresh content even during this COVID lockdown.

"Our key theme has been to grow the sports market by promoting more variety of sporting at the most affordable rates to consumers," said Sharan. "In the emerging competitive world of cricket, a little push plays an important role in fueling growth of the local talents and building a strong base for them. Vanuatu Cricket Association has proven itself to be highly effective at unleashing the talents of the local talents" spirit in the world of cricket," said Andrew from BetBarter.

The details of the BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League are as follows: BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 schedule:

May 21, 2020 * MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks - 07:30 AM IST

* Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls - 09:30 AM IST May 23, 2020

* Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers - 07:30 AM IST * Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks - 09:30 AM IST

May 30, 2020 * Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls- 07:30 AM IST

* MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers- 09:30 AM IST June 06, 2020

* MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks - 07:30 AM IST * Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls - 09:30 AM IST

July 13, 2020 * Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers - 07:30 AM IST

* Final- 09:30 AM IST BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 Squads

Mighty Efate Panthers Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, William Laumae, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Lenika Natapei.

MT Bulls Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

Ifira Sharks Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.

