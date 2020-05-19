Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to lose majority Thai Airways share in restructuring

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:52 IST
Govt to lose majority Thai Airways share in restructuring

Thailand's Cabinet has approved reducing the government's stake in financially troubled Thai Airways International to under 50 per cent as part of a reorganisation plan to be submitted to bankruptcy court. The airline will lose its status as a state enterprise with the reduction in the 51 per cent share held by the Finance Ministry.

Thai Airways is carrying an estimated debt burden of almost 300 billion baht (USD 9.4 billion). It ran up losses of 12 billion baht (USD 374.3 million) in 2019, 11.6 billion baht in 2018 and 2.11 billion baht in 2017. The Transport Ministry will submit a list of prospective business rehabilitation planners for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to choose from, Saksayam announced at a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting. The planner will be responsible for drafting a plan to be submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court within a year.

The plan will also be submitted to US courts, Saksayam said, a standard practice for big multinational companies. The airline initially sought a 54 billion baht (USD 1.7 billion) bailout loan from the government after virtually ceasing operations due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is not clear when its flights will resume. The government last week extended to the end of June a ban on arrivals on international passenger flights, ruling out their immediate resumption. "This is the time for Thai Airways to be x-rayed to see what mistakes they have made and correct them,” Saksayam said. “The prime minister helped the firm once in 2015. And if Thai Airways had strictly followed the plan, we should not be here today." The airline went a partial restructuring in 2015, when Prayuth was serving a first term as prime minister in a military government established after a coup. The airline was already deeply in debt and needed to cut loss-making routes, reconfigure its fleet and get rid of staff through attrition.

It is almost certain to cut staff, fleet and flights under any new reorganization plan. The airline was founded in 1960 as a joint venture between Thailand's domestic carrier, Thai Airways Company, and SAS, Scandinavian Airlines System, which sold its stake in 1977. The airline's shares were listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1991.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

G7 finance ministers discuss accelerating economies as countries reopen -U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin held a call on Tuesday with the finance ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the European Commission, and the Eurogroup to discuss the economic repercussions of the coronavirus p...

Humid climates, summer weather may not limit pandemic growth: Study

Since the novel coronavirus can easily spread among a vast pool of highly susceptible people, without control measures, seasonal and geographic climate variations alone may not slow down the pandemic, a new study says. The findings of the r...

Taxies, auto-rickshaws permitted to ply with restrictions amid lockdown 4.0 in Karnataka

Taxies, auto-rickshaws, and maxi cabs have been permitted to ply in Karnataka with certain restrictions amid lockdown 4.0, according to order by Karnataka Government. Karnataka government has also resumed public bus services in the state.Ac...

Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 21 over crop cultivation in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to hold a high-level meeting with district officials on May 21 to finalise the policy on regulated crop pattern and discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. District Collect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020