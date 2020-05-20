Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax

Russia plans to send a new supply of wheat to North Korea to help the country before it starts harvesting its winter barley in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian embassy to North Korea. Russia sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat in humanitarian aid to North Korea in May after a drought last year hit its rice production, the embassy said previously.

"This is a very timely step," Ambassador Alexander Matsegora told Interfax, adding that North Korea's stockpile from its previous harvest was already low due to the drought in 2019 and other factors. "We expect to be able to deliver another supply of our wheat soon," Matsegora said.