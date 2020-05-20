Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:58 IST
Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Russia plans to send a new supply of wheat to North Korea to help the country before it starts harvesting its winter barley in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian embassy to North Korea. Russia sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat in humanitarian aid to North Korea in May after a drought last year hit its rice production, the embassy said previously.

"This is a very timely step," Ambassador Alexander Matsegora told Interfax, adding that North Korea's stockpile from its previous harvest was already low due to the drought in 2019 and other factors. "We expect to be able to deliver another supply of our wheat soon," Matsegora said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax

Russia plans to send a new supply of wheat to North Korea to help the country before it starts harvesting its winter barley in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian embassy to North Korea. Russia sent 25,0...

New infections mar South Korean students' return to school

The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools on Wednesday, forcing 75 high schools to turn pupils away amid fears among some teachers that it was unsafe for classes to resume. Some stud...

PM Modi appreciates medical personnel associated with Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his happiness as the number of the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat has crossed one crore.In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the number ha...

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule; China says 'reunification' inevitable

Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its one country, two systems offer of autonomy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, strongly rejecting Chinas sovereignty claims and likely setting the stage for an ever-worsening of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020