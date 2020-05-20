Left Menu
Zimbabwe starts circulating new 10 dollars notes to customers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:47 IST
Some of the banks in Zimbabwe, yesterday started issuing new 10 dollars notes to customers queuing for cash, although others said they would only start availing them today, according to a news report by The Herald.

The red 10 dollars notes were put into circulation by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), with the new blue-grey 20 dollars notes going public in the first week of June.

Weekly cash withdrawal limits more than tripled from 300 dollars to 1000 dollars from today.

All businesses in the formal sector have been accepting debit cards or mobile money transfers for some time now, are unlikely to be affected positively or negatively by the new notes, and even in the informal sector, vegetable vendors are increasingly advertising their EcoCash numbers for mobile money transfers.

There are micro-businesses who offer lower prices for cash, and the increased quantity of cash in circulation is likely to reduce the discount given for banknotes, with all prices tending to come close to the digital money prices. It was too early yesterday to see what effect the extra cash in circulation was having on the market.

Most people do need cash for bus fare, although Zupco has introduced tap cards and there is no difference between cash and tap fares.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a national lockdown, which has been extended indefinitely, has made it difficult for people to access new Zupco tap cards, although those with such cards can prepay them at some retail and other shops.

