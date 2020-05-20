Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro advances towards 2-week highs on EU common fund proposal

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:18 IST
FOREX-Euro advances towards 2-week highs on EU common fund proposal

The euro extended gains on Wednesday, climbing towards a two-week high, as a Franco-German proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to a fiscal union boosted demand for the currency. But the euro's gains were hardly broad based with the single currency giving up ground against the perceived safe-haven Swiss franc as the size of the proposed fund is seen as being relatively small compared to the size of some of some European economies.

The euro edged up 0.2% to $1.0960, near to a two-week peak of $1.09755 reached on Tuesday. Breaking that level could open the way for a test of its May 1 high of $1.1019. "It is a sign that major players are getting serious about pushing the limits toward what we think will inevitably be needed: region-wide fiscal spending to offset the costs of the crisis," John Velis, an FX strategist at BNY Mellon said, referring to the Franco-German proposal.

France and Germany have proposed a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund to offer grants to regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and to allow borrowing by the European Commission on behalf of the whole EU. But the proposal may not be enough to push the euro above the $1.10 level against the U.S. dollar as developments in Germany suggested some push-back against more policy easing.

Earlier this month, a German constitutional court ordered the European Central Bank to justify its bond-buying scheme - the central plank in the region's response to the economic crisis. These issues helped to pushed the Swiss franc higher against the euro and the U.S. dollar despite heavy intervention by the Swiss central bank, suggesting that investors remain broadly cautious.

Broader currency market volatility fell to its lowest level in more than two months as investors waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy minutes from its last meeting . Elsewhere, New Zealand central bank chief Adrian Orr backtracked a little from the possibility of negative rates – a prospect he had flagged just days before – lending support to the kiwi dollar.

The euro's modest gains pushed the U.S. dollar on to the back foot, with the U.S. currency holding near a three-week low of 99.225 hit in the previous session.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...

Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopals All Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020