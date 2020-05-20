Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves $1 billion operation to help Kenya close financing gap

To secure the financing, Kenya has undertaken policy reforms that directly benefit many low-income Kenyan households.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:36 IST
World Bank approves $1 billion operation to help Kenya close financing gap
Preparation of this DPF preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, but its approval is timely since it will help to fill the financing gap generated by the severe, ongoing shock to Kenya’s economy. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a $1 billion budget support operation for Kenya, which helps close the fiscal financing gap, while supporting reforms that help advance the government's inclusive growth agenda, including in affordable housing and support to farmers' incomes.

The Kenya Inclusive Growth and Fiscal Management Development Policy Financing (DPF), is the second of a two-operation programmatic series aimed at recreating fiscal buffers over the medium term and crowding in private investment. Preparation of this DPF preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, but its approval is timely since it will help to fill the financing gap generated by the severe, ongoing shock to Kenya's economy. The DPF thus complements the recently approved Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Project which seeks to prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and strengthen national systems for public health emergency preparedness.

"COVID-19 represents an unprecedented shock to the global economy. The World Bank remains very committed to supporting our client countries in these very challenging times. This operation provides concessional resources to help Kenya navigate the current COVID-19 crisis and to cushion the impact on livelihoods and jobs while supporting the continued operation of essential public services," said World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Felipe Jaramillo.

To secure the financing, Kenya has undertaken policy reforms that directly benefit many low-income Kenyan households. Smallholder farmers will now benefit from better targeting of subsidized agricultural inputs through electronic vouchers. The supply of affordable housing is expected to increase, on the back of the updating of antiquated legislation that hindered the development of the housing market.

Supporting more transparency in public financial management is a major focus of the operation. Ordinary Kenyans will for the first time be able to review details of public procurement contracts via the public procurement information portal (www.tender.go.ke). Further, a new Debt and Borrowing Policy sets Kenya up to manage its public debt more strategically and transparently, including by specifying clear oversight and audit responsibilities over the use of borrowed funds.

"The reforms achieved through this operation have begun yielding results for ordinary Kenyans and are expected to help in the rebuilding of the Kenyan economy Post-COVID. While much has been achieved, more needs to be done. The World Bank remains committed to monitoring the implementation of the reforms for maximum impact," said Allen Dennis, Program Leader and Task Team Leader.

Kenya has recorded strong economic growth in recent years that has led to a reduction in poverty. The poverty headcount rate declined from 43.7 percent in 2006 to 36.8 percent in 2015 (latest data) while GDP growth averaged 5.7 percent between 2013 and 2018, at 1.9 percentage points higher than the average for Sub-Saharan African countries (of 3.8 percent). However, with GDP growth plummeting to a projected 1.5 percent in 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis threatens to derail progress in the reduction of poverty and boosting shared prosperity.

Given Kenya's classification as a lower-middle-income blend country, the $1 billion financings comprised a $750 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and a further $250 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

International war crimes investigators have requested that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested last weekend, be transferred to United Nations custody for trial, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.Felicien Kabuga, 84, was detained...

WTO fisheries talks suspended due to COVID preoccupations - document

World Trade Organization negotiations aimed at cutting billions of dollars in subsidies that contribute to overfishing have been suspended due to opposition from some countries that are too preoccupied with COVID-19, an internal document sh...

Turkey eases quarantine restrictions on arrivals from abroad - Anadolu

Turkey will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as the country starts softening measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.Turkish cit...

Nations reopen yet struggle to define 'a new normal'

As nations around the world loosen coronavirus restrictions, people are discovering that the new normal is anything but. Yet some realities have emerged schools, offices, public transport, bars, and restaurants are now on the front lines of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020