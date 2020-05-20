Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 testing: Suparshva to double capacity for manufacturing swabs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:27 IST
COVID-19 testing: Suparshva to double capacity for manufacturing swabs

With coronavirus infections continuing to rise across the country, personal hygiene consumer products firm Suparshva Swabs has decided to more than double the capacity for manufacturing swabs used in COVID-19 testing. The firm, which owns cotton bud brand Tulips, will manufacture 5 million swabs a week by the end of the month from its Ghaziabad factory, ramping up from the present capacity of 2 million a week, an official statement said.

India has over 1 lakh infected cases and over 3,000 deaths because of the pandemic, and the infections while being contained to specific geographic areas are rising fast. Experts fear the situation will only get more difficult in the monsoon. Nasal and throat swabs are taken from a suspect while testing for COVID-19.

Suparshva said it is converting its production lines and re-configuring equipment to raise its manufacturing capabilities and added that if need be, the same can be taken up to 30 million a week as well. The swab was developed by the company after the outbreak of the crisis.

The company employs 400 workers who make the swabs..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout

A group of 14 Indian workers rescued from borewell digging companies during the coronavirus lockdown in south India have received a rare payout after being held in slavery as investigations continue, officials said on Wednesday.Four complai...

Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters. Th...

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Johnson Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnsons Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer. The worlds biggest maker of health care products said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020