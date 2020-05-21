Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:08 IST
EasyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

British low-cost airline EasyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel by making face masks mandatory onboard.

EasyJet's planes have been grounded since late March when the novel coronavirus spread across Europe. The airline said it would restart primarily domestic flights in Britain and France from June 15, before adding other destinations later. Flights would restart with new safety measures including the wearing of masks by passengers and cabin crew and enhanced cleaning of aircraft, said the airline on Thursday.

EasyJet joins bigger competitor Ryanair in making masks compulsory, as airlines add measures aimed at reassuring customers they can get back onboard safely amid worries about COVID-19 spreading on crowded planes. Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Wizz have all made masks mandatory and the CEO of British Airways owner IAG Willie Walsh has said he supports the idea.

EasyJet said the flights it was resuming would be on routes where it believes there will be enough demand to support profitable flying. Like many airlines, restarting operations will use cash at a time when it is focused on preserving it as it seeks to make it through a period with very little activity.

"When more restrictions are lifted the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand," easyJet's chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement. EasyJet also said that initially there would be no onboard food service on flights.

The airline will on Friday announce the results of a shareholder vote brought by its founder and biggest investor Stelios Haji-Ioannou on whether to remove from the board four directors including the CEO and chairman in a row over strategy.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020