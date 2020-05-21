Left Menu
PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:40 IST
Vogue Institute of Art and Design Associates With University of Sunderland, UK

BANGALORE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vogue Institute of Art and Design collaborates with University of Sunderland, UK, an innovative, forward thinking British University which provides high standards of teaching, research and support. Through this collaboration, Vogue Institute of Art and Design aims to create a curriculum in alignment with international pedagogy and enhance the global exposure for students in the field of design education. This collaboration will help students gain knowledge at par with global peers. Students are getting the best of both worlds in terms of academic and cultural diversity. The school has a distinctive range of art and design programmes. Students at Vogue Institute of Art and Design get to travel to UK for master degree courses with scholarship opportunities from University of Sunderland. Students can apply for 1 year Honours Top Up Degree Programme post completing their degree at Vogue. The association offers summer courses with certification from University of Sunderland. Due to the collaboration, students at Vogue gain access to international education at University of Sunderland, UK at an attractive affordable cost.

This collaboration is a step to widen students' professional networking, and boost their scope for career advancement. The curriculums are mapped from both universities to offer progression courses and meet industry requirements. University of Sunderland is extending their academic knowledge to students through live-streaming virtual classes or recorded lectures with international faculty. Faculty from Vogue Institute of Art and Design, and University of Sunderland will exchange their knowledge and practices and join hands for academic research. Students can broaden their horizon while interacting with foreign students and understand cultures and ways of undertaking business from a global perspective. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Director, Vogue Institute of Art and Design stated, "It gives us immense pleasure to associate with an international institute like University of Sunderland that is known for its teaching methodologies and research. Vogue Institute of Art and Design always attempts to bring more value-added programs for its students. This collaboration aims at enhancing the international exposure for students. With our synergized efforts, we aim to raise the education quality standards in the field of design education." Professor Kevin Petrie, MA(RCA) PhD - National Teaching Fellow, Head of the School of Art & Design, University of Sunderland stated, "The School of Art & Design at University of Sunderland, UK are very pleased to be exploring collaborations with Vogue Institute of Art and Design in Bangalore. We see particular affinities between our Graphics, Animation and Fashion departments and are looking forward to sharing international perspectives with students and colleagues on the importance of design creativity in shaping a better world." The School of Art & Design at University of Sunderland has a wide range BA programmes covering Graphic Design, Animation and Games Art, Fashion, Illustration, Fine Art, Photography and Glass and Ceramics. The school also has MA programmes in Design, Fine Art, Glass and Ceramics and Photography. Sunderland was a pioneer of PhD in art and design and currently has around fifty research students in the school. The programmes are career and industry focused which features live and industry led projects, and regular sessions with top speakers to talk about their creative lives.

About Vogue Institute of Art and Design: Vogue Institute of Art and Design is a unit of Manduda Educational Trust, a charitable organization registered under the provisions of charitable trust vide no. 352-98/99. The institute has created a niche for itself in the country in the realm of design education. The institute was the first to initiate a degree program in fashion designing in the year 1999 with Bengaluru University. Vogue has one of the finest art and design campuses in the country with nearly 800 students studying in various disciplines doing their undergraduate and post-graduate studies in the fields of Fashion, Gems and Jewellery, Interiors, Animation and Graphic designing. Apart from being ISO 9001:2008 certified, the courses are affiliated to Bengaluru North University. PWR PWR.

