Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Nilkamal launches quarantine beds, other special products to support healthcare infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:15 IST
COVID-19: Nilkamal launches quarantine beds, other special products to support healthcare infra

Furniture maker Nilkamal Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of a special range of products, including quarantine and isolation beds, as part of its efforts to support growing healthcare infrastructure needs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which has supplied 1,000 'Covid Quarantine' beds, mattresses, and other furniture to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said its new offerings have been developed keeping in mind comfort and convenience of patients.

Commenting on the new product introductions, Nilkamal Ltd Vice-President Operations Ajay Agarwal said, "The coronavirus pandemic has augmented the necessity of innovative and applicable solutions to meet the emerging need gap in the market. As an organisation, Nilkamal has tasked itself to step up and address this requirement." He further said, "These innovative products are the outcome of our research and development team that has been working round-the-clock to devise unique solutions. We are optimistic that these solutions will be beneficial to all stakeholders in our fight against this pandemic." The company said its 'Covid Quarantine Bed' is a cost effective, ready for use product that avoids the cumbersome task of product assembly. The bed comes with a multipurpose cabinet for storage, dining and further use as a bedside table. Nilkamal's quarantine and isolation beds are already in use at various hospitals across the country in Jharkhand, Solapur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Thane, it said. The company said it has also introduced a seven-position isolation bed that allows improved breathing for patients, along with a 'Quick Covid' bed made from high strength plastic sheets that can be assembled in under three minutes, which is easy to clean and sanitise, 100 per cent waterproof and recyclable.

It has also introduced 'VirusGUARD', a hygienic and safe tabletop divider for canteens and cafes to prevent spread of infection. These 100 per cent recyclable dividers help in maintaining social distancing, the company added. Nilkamal has also introduced its plastic 'hand wash station' with hygiene design that enables efficient utilisation of water while meeting physical distance norms but at the same time can also be installed in tight spaces, it said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hold weekly meet of special task force set up to woo investment: Karnataka CM to Chief Secretary

In order to attract companies moving out of China, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold weekly meeting of Special Task Force created to woo the multinational companies. Duri...

Delhi LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these tough times with special focus on protection of interests of labourers. According to...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh, causes widespread flooding

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large trac...

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive

The deputy superintendent of the Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The officer was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. He got himself tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020