Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edelweiss General Insurance Launches a Unique, Usage-based Motor OD Insurance Cover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:54 IST
Edelweiss General Insurance Launches a Unique, Usage-based Motor OD Insurance Cover

- To SWITCH on and off as per ones needs MUMBAI, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Highlights: • App-based Motor OD floater policy • Driver-based, pay-as-you-use model that allows the customer to pay premium only on the days they use the vehicle • Covers multiple drivers and multiple vehicles under a single policy Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), India's first cloud native insurer, announced the launch of an innovative, app-based Motor OD floater policy - Edelweiss SWITCH. This driver-based motor insurance policy, launched under IRDAI's Regulatory Sandbox, allows vehicle owners to SWITCH their motor insurance on and off, based on usage and covers multiple vehicles under a single policy. What differentiates Edelweiss SWITCH from other Motor OD policies, is that it is driver-based insurance, where the insurance is calculated on the age and experience of the driver. Edelweiss SWITCH uses a pay-as-you-use model that allows the customer to pay the premium only on the days they use the vehicle, offering significant cost savings and convenience. Customers can use the app to SWITCH their policy cover 'on' and 'off', depending on whether they are driving that day. Also, while the policy covers accidental damage when it is switched on, vehicles will be covered 24/7/365 against fire and theft, even if the policy is switched off at that time, since these incidents can happen even if the vehicle is not being driven.

Shanai Ghosh, ED & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, "At Edelweiss General Insurance, our focus has always been to create simple and innovative products that are relevant and provide tangible value to our customers. Edelweiss SWITCH has been developed with the specific needs of today's customer in mind, where you may not use your vehicle regularly or may choose to alternate between your car and two-wheeler. This Driver Based Insurance will mean lower premiums for policyholders, as they will only pay as per usage. In addition to this, being able to cover multiple vehicles under one policy will add to the savings, especially for those customers who own multiple vehicles." IRDAI's Sandbox platform is a welcome and progressive move, to encourage creation of innovative solutions for customers. Under this, nine GI players were given approval for products under the 'Pay as you use' model. Of these, only three players, including Edelweiss General Insurance, have been given an approval for motor floater products. The 'Pay as you use' model is expected to change the erstwhile industry standard of determining premium for Motor OD (by age, make and model of the vehicle), to premiums based on usage and driving experience. About Edelweiss General Insurance Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) is the first cloud native insurer, which started its operations in February 2018, with a digital operating platform and a clear intent and focus to transform customer experience in its category of play. It is also the first insurer to implement the entire SAP insurance suite in India, creating an integrated, robust, scalable and microservices-based, API driven architecture. The company aims to create simple, yet compelling products accompanied with meaningful services that offer contextual value to the customer. Consumer insight driven strategy coupled with technology-powered execution engine allows them to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. The company is exploring new-age paradigms like design thinking and gamification and exponential technologies like AI/ML, Big data analytics to create new products and experiences making the customer journey simpler, faster and more transparent.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rising exports, cost efficiency to help aluminium makers bear 4-yr low prices: Report

Aluminium prices have declined to four-year lows and domestic demand has evaporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising exports, cost efficiency and adequate cash will help producers weather the disruption, a report said. Fiscal 2021...

World News Roundup: The U.S. to sell Taiwan $180 million of torpedoes; Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after months of unrest reportChina will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last years often violent pro-democracy ...

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020