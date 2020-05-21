Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee gains 19 paise on hopes of forex inflow as economic activities resume

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:59 IST
Rupee gains 19 paise on hopes of forex inflow as economic activities resume
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee rose by 19 paise to close at 75.61 against the US currency on Thursday on dollar selling by banks following gains in equities and weakness in the greenback. The gradual reopening of the economic activities including air and rail travel bolstered the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said. The rupee, however, witnessed high volatility during the trading session as positive domestic equities supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the greenback, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 75.70 gained further to finally settled at 75.61, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.80 against the US dollar. During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.61 and a low of 75.82.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose for the third day in a row to settled 114.29 points or 0.37 percent up at 30,932.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.70 points, or 0.44 percent, to 9,106.25 as investors took heart from the gradual resumption of economic activities. "Indian rupee appreciated on the expectation of dollar inflows. So far this month, FIIs have bought USD 1.09 billion worth equities. Strength in domestic equities and easy liquidity conditions supported the rupee," said Devarsh Vakil, Head Advisory, HDFC securities.

Vakil further said that forex markets will keep an eye on the Chinese Yuan for near term cues as China's National People's Congress will meet and decide on stimulus to support the economy. According to Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, the rupee appreciated "as some overseas inflows into local stocks were witnessed amid a weak greenback, foreign banks were selling dollars as FII inflows into local equities led gains in rupee".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 1.16 percent up at 99.28. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.71 percent to USD 36.36 per barrel.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.6712 and for rupee/euro at 82.8060. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.6432 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 70.21.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted: Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Thursday clarified that marriages that have been already scheduled for May 24 and 31 will be exempted from Sunday complete lockdown measure prescribed by the administration as part of the fourth phase of COVID-19...

MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport

MIHAN India Ltd has cancelled the contract for development of Nagpur Airport awarded to GMR Infrastructure, according to an official. GMR Airports Ltd GAL, GMR Infrastructures subsidiary, had received the formal letter of award from MIHAN I...

Sebi asks Asurre Agrowtech's investors to submit original investment proofs

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked Asurre Agrowtechs investors, who had already submitted claim form, to deposit original proof of investment immediately, a move that will help in refund process. Sebi, in November 2019, had asked inve...

Rising exports, cost efficiency to help aluminium makers bear 4-yr low prices: Report

Aluminium prices have declined to four-year lows and domestic demand has evaporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising exports, cost efficiency and adequate cash will help producers weather the disruption, a report said. Fiscal 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020