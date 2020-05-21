Hawkins Cookers Q4 net down 30.5 pc to Rs 9.36 cr

Hawkins Cookers Ltd on Thursday reported a 30.56 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 9.36 crore for the March quarter, hit by the coronavirus lockdown

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hawkins Cookers said in a BSE filing

Net sales fell 20.97 per cent to Rs 145.97 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 184.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 133.75 crore "Our operations were impacted due to the lockdown announced by the Government in March, 2020, and most of April, 2020. Both sales and production have partially resumed in May, 2020," the company said. PTI KRH ABMABM