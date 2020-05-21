Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:56 IST
Business briefs

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday announced collaboration with UNICEF to support the delivery of essential hygiene products to tea-plantation workers in Assam during the COVID 19 pandemic. The collaboration will benefit families residing in the tea estates of the region and will facilitate the reach of key communication assets and the availability of essentials such as soaps and toilet cleaners for tea-plantation workers, HUL said in a statement.PTI SM    *** *** Indusind Bank launches video-based KYC for customers * Private sector lender Indusind Bank also launched a video-based know your customer (KYC) service on Thursday, making it easier for customers to open their accounts remotely. Its larger rival Kotak Mahindra Bank had earlier this week launched a similar service.

*** *** Credgenics launches solution for non-bank lenders to manage loan repayments * Credgenics, a stressed asset resolution platform, on Thursday launched a solution that will help non-bank lenders better manage its loan repayments during the times of the pandemic. The platform manages recovery and resolution for stressed debt and is already being used by 17 companies, an official statement said. *** *** Priority Bags manufacturers 6-layer face mask * Backpack maker 'Priority Bags' on Thursday said it has started manufacturing a six-layered face mask amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has also donated 15,000 masks to police forces, migrants, vegetable vendors, petrol pumps and NGOs, according to an official statement..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK plans codeword scheme to tackle rise in domestic abuse in lockdown

Domestic abuse victims will be able to seek help by giving a codeword to shop staff under a British scheme announced on Thursday to tackle a rise in abuse under coronavirus lockdowns.With helplines reporting a surge in calls, the scheme aim...

Kudlow says no need for more unemployment aid even as election looms

U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nations unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.Kudlow, i...

Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said. The US Navy said the security team neutralized an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on rising U.S.-China tensions, recovery worries

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Thursday from more than two-month highs hit in the previous session, as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump hit sentiment. President Donald Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020