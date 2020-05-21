Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hike eyes start-up talent facing job loss, salary cut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:04 IST
Hike eyes start-up talent facing job loss, salary cut

Messaging app Hike is looking to fill 20 positions in the company through a virtual process and preferably hire the talent of start-ups who are facing the threat of job loss or salary cut. The company, backed by Bharti Enterprises and Softbank, has plans to overall increase headcount in the company by about 20 per cent this year by hiring pass outs from leading technology institutes in the country.

"While we face an unprecedented time as an ecosystem, we're committed to our users in offering new-age social experiences. We aim to hire across teams through innovative remote initiatives as well as making efforts to reach out to talent in need of opportunities," Hike vice-president for operations Anshuman Mishra said in a statement. The company has a team of 152 highly skilled professionals and plans to hire 20 personnel to fill vacant positions. The company will hire a total of 30 people this year.

The messaging app is also working on launching a social recruitment campaign as well to reach out to those facing job loss in the coming weeks. "Hike is using tech tools and infrastructure like Slack, Hackerank, Google Meet, and code pairing platforms for their recruitment drive.

Hike also conducted its first-ever ZeroTo2 virtual hiring event receiving participation from over 78 candidates, the statement said. Tencent, Tiger Global and Foxconn have also invested in the messaging firm.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing

Two leading Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote a letter to the founder of the popular video sharing app TikTok on Thursday, asking about potentially illegal use of data about children and ties to the Chinese government.R...

Kudlow says the U.S.-China trade deal is 'intact'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is intact despite Chinese purchases of U.S. goods that are running behind schedule due to coronavirus shutdowns and there will be no renegotia...

Imran Khan's former aide among six major millers acting like 'cartel': Official report

Pakistans six major millers, including a former confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, owing over 50 per cent of sugar production were acting like a cartel and under-reported sugar sales for years, according to a government report release...

Americans splurge at Walmart, Target as stimulus checks kick in

The Trump Administrations coronavirus relief payment provided a fillip to sales of major retailers in April as millions of Americans used the money to buy everything from video games to sewing machines even as the country struggles with rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020