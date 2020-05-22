Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high

Global equities slid on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and renewed U.S.-China tensions, though oil markets ignored those worries and marched to a 2-1/2 month highs. Bourses in London, Paris and Frankfurt fell around 1%, but Wall Street declined less than half that.

The dollar traded in a narrow range as investors weighed the impact of global business lockdowns and the euro's four-day rally against the U.S. currency ran out of steam. Gold fell more than 1% as a strong dollar pushed it off this week's 7-1/2 year peak.

Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing gave investors pause. President Donald Trump warned the United States would react "very strongly" against China trying to gain more control over Hong Kong through new national security legislation. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called China's $2 billion pledge to fight the pandemic "paltry."

"The biggest threat to the U.S. market this year is actually the potential for ignition of the tariff war, between the U.S. and China," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York. Stocks in the short run are driven by news flow, though bias is to the upside because of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, Hooper said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.69%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.75%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.48 points, or 0.39%, to 24,480.42. The S&P 500 lost 19.84 points, or 0.67%, to 2,951.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.40 points, or 0.77%, to 9,303.38.

Purchasing manager index surveys (PMIs) in Europe confirmed economic activity has begun to return, though they were far from stellar. Euro zone-wide figures came in better than expected overall but Germany's improvement undershot forecasts. It was the third month in a row that the surveys were plonked firmly in economic contraction territory.

Oil rose on the view that slumping fuel demand should rebound. Brent, the international benchmark, has bounced up $20 a barrel over the past month. U.S. crude futures rose 43 cents to settle at $33.92 a barrel, while Brent settled up 31 cents at $36.06 a barrel.

The market absorbed the latest glut of government debt to pay for coronavirus support programs fairly smoothly. The United States on Wednesday auctioned $20 billion of 20-year debt, the first such sale since 1986. Italy sold roughly the same on Thursday and Spain said it will need to raise almost 100 billion euros more than planned.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 0.4 basis points to yield 0.6736%. U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 million, in line with a Reuters survey of economists ahead of the data and well off the record 6.867 million at the end of March.

The dollar index rose 0.22%, with the euro down 0.23% to $1.0952. The Japanese yen weakened 0.13% versus the greenback at 107.68 per dollar. U.S. gold futures settled 1.7% lower at $1,721.90 an ounce.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States said on Thursday it will withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administrations latest move to pull the country out of a major global treaty. Th...

Federal inmates with COVID-19 in Louisiana continued working for days, union says

The union for corrections officers at one of the U.S. federal prisons hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has filed a U.S. Labor Department complaint alleging that prison managers failed to isolate several inmates who tested positive fo...

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020