Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr into Jio platforms

KKR, the global investment firm based in New York, will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio platforms, which is the largest investment in Asia, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:54 IST
KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr into Jio platforms
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

KKR, the global investment firm based in New York, will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio platforms, which is the largest investment in Asia, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday. "Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited announced today that KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," RIL said in a statement.

This investment will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Moreover, the KKR is making the investment from its Asia private equity and growth technology funds and the transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. It is to be mentioned that over the last month, leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

While Jio Platforms is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, the KKR, with more than 388 million subscribers, has a long history of building leading global enterprises and successfully investing in businesses in the technology sector, including BMC Software, ByteDance and GoJek through its private equity and technology growth funds. Since its inception, the KKR has invested over USD 30 billion in tech companies. Today, the firm's technology portfolio has more than 20 companies across the technology, media and telecom sectors.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "I am delighted to welcome KKR, one of the world's most respected financial investors, as a valued partner in our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. KKR shares our ambitious goal of building a premier digital society in India." "KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We are looking forward to leveraging KKR's global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio," he said.

Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR, said, "Few companies have the potential to transform a country's digital ecosystem in the way that Jio Platforms is doing in India, and potentially worldwide. We are investing behind Jio Platforms' impressive momentum, world-class innovation and strong leadership team. We view this landmark investment as a strong indicator of KKR's commitment to supporting leading technology companies in India and the Asia Pacific." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom...

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation wi...

Cricket-Australia confident of hosting India, could tour England

Australia are a nine out of 10 chance to host India for a test series in the home summer and could also tour England for limited overs series beforehand, Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said. Cricket has been shut down since March due ...

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as U.S.-China frictions rattle Asian FX

The dollar held gains against major peers on Friday as worries about renewed diplomatic tensions between the United States and China supported safe-haven demand for the greenback. Sino-U.S. relations have soured yet again over a broad range...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020