Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI extends moratorium on loan repayments by three more months in view of COVID-19: RBI Governor

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:32 IST
RBI extends moratorium on loan repayments by three more months in view of COVID-19: RBI Governor

RBI extends moratorium on loan repayments by three more months in view of COVID-19 said RBI Governor in a press statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent in an effort to further boost liquidity in the economy which has been reeling under the impact of COVID-19 induced countrywide lockdown.

As a result, the reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 percent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 5:1 in favor of the decision.

Repo rate is the rate at which a country's central bank lends money to commercial banks, and the reverse repo rate is the rate at which it borrows from them.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, state tally 1189

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Odisha on Friday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of cases in the state has reached 1,189 including 789 active cases. While 393 patients have...

Officials above 60 years won't be allowed in competition arena: BFI in SOP for resumption

Boxing events in the country, as and when they resume, will be held without spectators at well-ventilated instead of air-conditioned venues where officials above 60 years of age wont be allowed inside competition arena owing to the COVID-19...

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease, case study finds

Patients with COVID-19 may develop an inflammatory thyroid disease called subacute thyroiditis, according to a new case study. Subacute thyroiditis is characterised by neck pain and is usually preceded by an upper respiratory tract infectio...

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank on India RBI on Friday said Indias gross domestic product GDP growth will be in negative territory in 2020-21 as the outbreak of coronavirus has disrupted economic activities. In a televised address, RBI Governor Shaktikant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020