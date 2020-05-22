Rajasthan govt cuts mandi charge on sale, purchase of agri produce

The Rajasthan government has announced a reduction in mandi charge on sale and purchase of agriculture produce to provide relief to farmers. The existing mandi charge on agricultural commodities, including jowar, bajra, maize, cumin and isabgol is 0.5 per cent. The government has now revised downward the charge to 0.5 per cent from 2 per cent, which the government in the first week of May had decided to levy additionally.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a decision in this regard on late Thursday night after discussing with representatives of trade organisations across the state related to the food business. Similarly, the rate of mandi charge on agricultural commodities including oilseeds, pulses and wheat is 1.60 per cent. The government has now revised downward the charge to 1 per cent from 2 per cent charge, which the government had decided to levy additionally. Wool will be exempt from the charge collected for farmer welfare fund, an official statement said.

Recently, the chief minister asked the Cabinet members, MPs, MLAs, and entrepreneurs to express their views through video-conferencing, in which most of the public representatives demanded the removal of mandi charge. Mandi trader on May 6 went on strike in a protest against additional two per cent farmer welfare charge on purchase and sale of all agri-produce.

About 247 agricultural produce mandis of the state are closed due to this strike. Traders' association rued that levying such a fee in this time of crisis is fatal for food merchants of the state. On May 5, the Rajasthan government announced a two per cent farmer welfare duty on the purchase and sale of agricultural produce in state mandis to raise money for the Farmers' Welfare Fund.