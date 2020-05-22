Left Menu
Edelweiss Tokio Life - GCAP: A Savings Plan for the New Normal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:29 IST
MUMBAI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As India witnesses a reducing interest rate cycle, guaranteed return plans like Edelweiss Tokio Life - GCAP are touted to become preferable savings instrument to fulfil long-term goals. Over the past two months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut its repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4% to support the Indian economy during headwinds posed by COVID-19. Aligned with this reduction, the traditionally preferred savings instrument, Fixed Deposits (FDs) are expected to give significantly lower returns. Comparatively, guaranteed return plans like Edelweiss Tokio Life - GCAP offer assured post-tax returns of 6.5-7.0% to customers, making it a much more lucrative and ideal financial tool for long-term wealth accumulation.

Increased unpredictability in the markets and disruption in cashflows have made people risk-averse and revaluate their financial portfolios to provide for long-term goals. Guaranteed plans like Edelweiss Tokio Life - GCAP offer a risk-averse solution for structured and goal-based financial planning. Edelweiss Tokio Life - GCAP offers the benefit of a life cover and upfront guaranteed benefits. With a premium payable as low as Rs. 1,500, the product is affordable and offers flexibility in terms of premium paying terms. The benefits of the plan can also be enhanced through riders like Waiver of Premium, Critical Illness, and Disability. The policyholder can also avail of a loan facility to meet any exigent requirements in the future. The plan also offers additional benefits from the 9th year of the policy through guaranteed accrual additions.

Along with adjusting to the new normal, one needs to start saving with a guaranteed plan like Edelweiss Tokio Life - GCAP today. About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services, among India's leading diversified financial services companies, and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. Its lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019, across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Outlook Money Award for Best Life Insurer 2016, Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards and ET NOW - BFSI Awards for Best Product Innovation 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019. To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/ https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

