Protective gear for crew to aircraft deep cleaning - Airlines prepare to resume domestic ops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:35 IST
From providing protective gear like face shields and gowns to cabin crew to deep cleaning of aircraft every 24 hours, airlines are taking various measures as they plan to restart curtailed domestic operations from Monday onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic. Full-service carrier Vistara said on Friday it will operate a "reduced network" for the next few weeks connecting 24 cities across the country.

All employees will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times, including cabin crew that will wear protective gowns, face masks and face shields, it said. "The airline will also ensure disinfectant cleaning of all aircraft at the turn-around of every single flight and deep cleaning of all aircraft every 24 hours with approved disinfectant cleaners," Vistara said in a statement.

Except GoAir, all other Indian airlines have opened bookings for their domestic flights that will start operating from May 25. AirAsia India said pilots will have access to an ample amount of PPE like face masks and sanitisers to upkeep their safety and hygiene. "Our well trained (cabin) crew will be operating with adequate PPE including masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves and have been trained to assist with and manage medical situations in-flight," AirAsia India said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the Modi government had announced that scheduled domestic commercial passenger flights will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended from March 25, when the government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus..

