Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam's Jahnabi Phookan appointed FICCI FLO National President

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:25 IST
Assam's Jahnabi Phookan appointed FICCI FLO National President

Assam-based entrepreneur Jahnabi Phookan has been appointed as the National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), the women wing of the leading industry chamber of the country. Phookan took over from outgoing National President Harjinder Kaur Talwar at the 36th FLO Annual Session in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, FICCI FLO said in a statement on Friday.

"Phookan is the 37th National President of FICCI FLO. In her role as the National President, she will focus on empowering women with entrepreneurship capabilities and professional excellence, enabling them to take up new challenges and maximise opportunities in the new normal post Covid," it added.

FICCI FLO represents over 8,000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across 17 chapters nationally and works towards promoting economic empowerment and equal opportunities for women. "We at FICCI FLO are working towards women's economic empowerment at various levels.... In accordance with current times, our aim will be to focus on creating sustainable livelihoods for women to empower them further," Phookan said.

FICCI FLO said Phookan has been working for empowerment, equality and skill development of women in order to make them more confident, employable and independent. She has worked for the cause of women weavers of Assam and runs her own signature line as Tribal Heritage and Lahe Looms since 2014, it said.

An alumnus of Calcutta University, IIMC-Delhi and Indiana University-USA, Phookan is the co-founder of Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company in the field of travel and hospitality. She is also a member of the National Board of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) under the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development since 2012 and was the Founder Vice Chairperson of FLO North East chapter in 2007.

PTI TR NN NN.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CSA downplays Smith's backing of Ganguly for ICC chairman's post

Cricket South Africa on Friday played down its Director Graeme Smiths open backing of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chairmans post and said a protocol would be followed before offering support to any candidate. Former skipper Sm...

NTPC and ONGC sign MoU to set up joint venture for renewable energy business

NTPC Ltd., the PSU under Ministry of Power and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited ONGC, the PSU under Ministry of Petroleum Natural Gas, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to set up a Joint Venture Company for Renewable Ener...

10 Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Ten Indian nationals, some of them students, were charged on Friday with breaching the COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore by holding gatherings in a rented flat. Three of the group invited the other seven to their rented flat to drink tea,...

'The Kissing Booth 2’ to release on Netflix in July

Actor Joey King has announced that the much-anticipated sequel to her romantic-comedy The Kissing Booth will premiere on Netflix on July 24. King made the revelation during an Instagram live, which also included surprise video calls from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020