Dharmendra Pradhan calls for complete indigenisation in pipeline projects

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas &Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday reviewed pipeline projects worth approx. Rs. 8000 Crore, under various stages of implementation by oil and gas companies. Pitching for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Minister Pradhan called for complete indigenisation in these projects.

GAIL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹1000 crore for around 1 Lakh MT steel procurement by September 2020 for the progressive supply of 800 Km line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of the current financial year to boost Make in India initiatives and further the goal of a self-reliant India.

Project work along the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga, JHBDPL pipeline, has resumed in full swing post lockdown and is gearing up to connect Eastern India with the West to Central natural gas pipeline corridor for boosting the gas-based economy in the country.

Indian Oil is implementing 1450 km long natural gas pipeline project in southern India, with a project cost of ₹6025 crores. It has an approximate 1.65 Lakh MT steel pipes manufacturing potential in India at a cost of ₹2060 crore, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd., natural gas pipeline grid being developed in the north-east, will ensure uninterrupted supply of natural gas to all the 8 north-eastern states, accelerate their economic growth and help usher a gas-based economy in India. lGGL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹950 cr for around 73000 MT steel procurement by July 2020 for the progressive supply of 550 Km line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of the current FY.

(With Inputs from PIB)