Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for complete indigenisation in pipeline projects

GAIL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹1000 crore for around 1 Lakh MT steel procurement by September 2020 for the progressive supply of 800 Km line pipe from domestic bidders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:18 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan calls for complete indigenisation in pipeline projects
Indian Oil is implementing 1450 km long natural gas pipeline project in southern India, with a project cost of ₹6025 crores. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas &Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday reviewed pipeline projects worth approx. Rs. 8000 Crore, under various stages of implementation by oil and gas companies. Pitching for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Minister Pradhan called for complete indigenisation in these projects.

GAIL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹1000 crore for around 1 Lakh MT steel procurement by September 2020 for the progressive supply of 800 Km line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of the current financial year to boost Make in India initiatives and further the goal of a self-reliant India.

Project work along the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga, JHBDPL pipeline, has resumed in full swing post lockdown and is gearing up to connect Eastern India with the West to Central natural gas pipeline corridor for boosting the gas-based economy in the country.

Indian Oil is implementing 1450 km long natural gas pipeline project in southern India, with a project cost of ₹6025 crores. It has an approximate 1.65 Lakh MT steel pipes manufacturing potential in India at a cost of ₹2060 crore, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd., natural gas pipeline grid being developed in the north-east, will ensure uninterrupted supply of natural gas to all the 8 north-eastern states, accelerate their economic growth and help usher a gas-based economy in India. lGGL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹950 cr for around 73000 MT steel procurement by July 2020 for the progressive supply of 550 Km line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of the current FY.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia probes breach of data on more than 2 mln voters

Indonesias election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters private information on a hacker website along with a threat to release of the data of about 200 million people, the agency said on Friday.The electoral data f...

Rajasthan Govt raised bill of Rs 36 lakh as their 94 buses were used to bring back UP students from Kota

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporations buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota, 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used and a bill of Rs 36 lakh was raised by Rajasthan Government for the same, said Manag...

China's building projects in Africa are a spymaster's dream, says report

A new report shows how Beijing is using infrastructure to expand its surveillance network on the continent, making U.S. officials vulnerable. According to Foreign Policy FP, a U.S. based magazine, In 2018, the African Union accused China of...

INS Sunayna returns to port after anti-piracy deployment

INS Sunayna, an offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, successfully completed her anti- piracy deployment in the Gulf of Aden and arrived here early Friday morning, a Defence spokesman said. The ship, based under the Southern Naval Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020