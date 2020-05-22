Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet opens booking for domestic flights

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:35 IST
SpiceJet opens booking for domestic flights

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced the opening of booking for its domestic flights as it resumes operations with a little over 200 daily flights to 41 destinations after a hiatus of almost two months. Operations of commercial passenger flights were suspended from March 25 in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

The government on Thursday allowed airlines to operate passenger flights from May 25. Spicejet in a release said that to start with, the airline will operate flights to 41 domestic destinations operating an average 204 daily and 1,431 weekly flights with a slew of in-flight and on-ground modifications in line with the global best practices and government SOPs to minimise human contact and ensure safe travel for its passengers.  "I am happy to announce the resumption of our passenger operations from May 25 after a two month-long lockdown-imposed hiatus. We will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and SOPs laid down by the Government. Flying was and remains the safest mode of public transport, " said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.   Prior to the suspension of all commercial passenger service on March 25, SpiceJet had been operating over 600 daily flights to 54 domestic and nine overseas destinations. These flights included 49 daily services on the Udan routes. The airline said it has implemented cleaning procedures on all its aircraft in addition to disinfecting customer touch points and surfaces before every flight. Stating that all of its aircraft now have synthetic leather seats, it claimed these non-porous seats don't allow the virus (COVID-19) to penetrate inside them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats.

It also said that crew members and ground services personnel will undergo a detailed health check-up and will be wearing protective gears, adding the airline has decided to temporarily suspend food and beverage services on all its flights. SpiceJet will reduce the number of people in its airport coaches by 50 per cent and has made web check-in mandatory thereby avoiding queues at airports as part of the social distancing norms, it said.  Besides, passengers will be allowed only one hand baggage and one check-in luggage (not more than 20 kg) which will have to be added during the web check-in process. Passengers will be encouraged to self-scan boarding passes and can also travel with their mobile boarding passes, SpiceJet added. Among other safety measures, wearing a mask and downloading the Aarogya Setu App will be mandatory for passengers while a temperature check will be done before entering the terminal building and only passengers with a green status on the Aarogya Setu App will be allowed, it said.  According to the release, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure as the check-in and luggage drop counters will be closed 60 minutes before the departure time and boarding gates will close 20 mins before departure time.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmys and undoubtedly it was beautifully produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020