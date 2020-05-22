Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for Covid-19 treatment heats up

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:14 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for Covid-19 treatment heats up

Investors are diversifying bets in the healthcare sector, as the rush to develop treatments for Covid-19 has driven up prices for some pharmaceutical stocks. A record 48% of fund managers are overweight healthcare stocks, a BofA survey showed, and the S&P 500 healthcare sector is up nearly 34% since its March low. Hopes for a treatment have also sparked outsize rallies in the shares of companies such as Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceutcials, up 242% and 3331% since the start of the year, respectively, as of Thursday's close.

In recent weeks, news of potential treatments or vaccines to fight the pandemic have occasionally fueled swings in broader markets. Yet some fund managers believe lasting profits may be elusive for vaccine-makers, leading them to seek corners of the healthcare sector that could see longer-term benefits from the fight against coronavirus.

Large pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have said they plan to make any successful vaccine available at cost, though they could reap profits later if a seasonal shot is needed . Multiple treatments could also divide the market between many players, investors said. "There's the question of 'Does anyone really make a lot of money on this?," said Larry Cordisco, co-portfolio manager of the Osterweis Fund.

Signs of progress on potential treatments could bolster the case for a quicker economic recovery and further fuel the rally that has boosted the S&P 500 around 30% from its late March lows. In the next two weeks, Gilead Sciences is expected to announce results of clinical studies of its potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir for patients with moderate symptoms of Covid-19. Pfizer has said it expects to release safety data for initial human testing of experimental vaccine by the end of May. Cordisco is looking further afield. One of the companies he owns is medical device maker Danaher Corp, which manufactures a rapid Covid-19 test the FDA approved in March. Its shares are up 3.6% since the start of the year.

"If you're looking for where the profits might be in the chain, it’s somebody like that who is going to benefit. They can cash in the whole way," Cordisco said. Alessandro Valentini, portfolio manager at Causeway Capital Management, said his firm is looking for value opportunities as the healthcare sector becomes more expensive, trading now at 22.9 times trailing earnings, slightly more than the 21.9 multiple of the S&P 500 index as a whole.

He is staying away from potential vaccine producers in favor of companies such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. Japan's largest pharmaceutical company said this month it could start clinical trials as early as July for a COVID-19 treatment based on antibodies from blood of recovered patients. "This is a company that will be part of the solution and can buy a world class business for a significant discount to what we think the fair value is," Valentini said. Its shares are down nearly 5% for the year to date.

Mike Caldwell, a portfolio manager of the Driehaus Event Driven Fund, said his fund is focusing on supply chains of vaccine production rather than the drug companies themselves. He is betting on companies such as Roche Holding and Abbott Laboratories, which have large diagnostics businesses that will likely be a part of any future COVID-19 treatment.

He is also bullish on smaller companies such as Luminex Corp , which received an FDA emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 diagnostic test. Shares are up 36% year to date. "With so many players who have meaningful resources, it's hard to predict what the ultimate market share of any one approach will be," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Centre should strengthen locust warning organization in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government to strengthen the locust warning organization in the state. The demand comes in view of the locust attack in the states frontier districts that border Pakistan.G...

My appointment a chance to serve Union Territory: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, May 22 PTI My appointment as Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry four years ago is an opportunity given by the President and the Prime Minister to serve the Union Territory, reminisces former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was appoin...

NGT official tested corona positive

An official&#160;posted at the National Green tribunal has been found Corona positive. According to a notification issued by the NGT, the official, posted in General Administration section of the Principal Bench here, had last attended th...

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources said on Friday. The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending storie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020