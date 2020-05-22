Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:46 IST
Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources said on Friday. The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending stories of thousands of migrant labourers struggling to return home from their places of work due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The sources said a total of 27.15 lakh Indians moved from one state to another between April 30 and May 6, while the number for the period from May 7-12 was 39.71 lakh. The Union government as well as states made arrangements to transport lakhs of migrant workers to their home states after the lockdown shone the spotlight on their miseries to return home. The government is providing transportation by road and railways to the people, the sources said. They asserted that the numbers show that a large number has moved to their destinations. Increasing transportation and addition of air services from May 25 will further improve mobility, the sources said. People should not create panic and are advised to plan their movements for their destinations accordingly, the sources said.

The advice to people to not panic comes amid easing of restrictions with limited rail and air travel set to resume. The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Railways has ferried over 31 lakh migrant workers on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, almost seven lakh more than the initial projection of 24 lakh, according to official data.

Also, after a two-month hiatus, one-third of the scheduled domestic flights would be flying from Monday after the airlines adhere to the government-prescribed limits on airfares categorised in seven bands based on flight duration. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been struggling to get home, with fortunate ones managing a seat in a bus or train, while many others have been just walking home, traveling hundreds of kilometers..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Centre should strengthen locust warning organization in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government to strengthen the locust warning organization in the state. The demand comes in view of the locust attack in the states frontier districts that border Pakistan.G...

My appointment a chance to serve Union Territory: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, May 22 PTI My appointment as Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry four years ago is an opportunity given by the President and the Prime Minister to serve the Union Territory, reminisces former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was appoin...

NGT official tested corona positive

An official&#160;posted at the National Green tribunal has been found Corona positive. According to a notification issued by the NGT, the official, posted in General Administration section of the Principal Bench here, had last attended th...

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30-May 12: Govt sources

Over 66 lakh Indians made inter-state travels from April 30 to May 12, reflecting the large number of people reaching their homes during the period, government sources said on Friday. The details emerged in the midst of heart-rending storie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020