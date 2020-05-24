HIL Ltd to supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to Iran

HIL Ltd to supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to IranPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:37 IST
State-owned HIL Ltd will supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to Iran to control locust, the government said on Sunday. "HIL is now in the process of production and supply of 25 tonnes Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to Iran under Government to Government arrangement," an official statement said.
The External Affairs ministry has approached HIL for manufacturing and supply of this commodity to Iran. Despite logistics and other challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown, HIL (india) Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertlizers, ensured timely production and supply of pesticides for farming community. The company has exported 10 tonnes of fungicide Mancozeb to Latin American country Peru and another 12 tonnes will be exported in the next one week.
HIL has also signed an agreement with the agriculture ministry for the supply of Malathion Technical to Rajasthan and Gujarat for locust control programme. HIL had manufactured and supplied 67 tonnes of Malathion Technical till last week. HIL supplied malathion technical to municipal corporations for dengue and chikungunya control programme. During the lockdown period till May 15, 2020, HIL produced 120 tonnes of Malathion Technical, 120.40 tonnes of DDT Technical, 288 tonnes of DDT 50 per cent, 21 tonnes of HILGOLD (water soluble fertiliser), 12 tonnes of Mancozeb Fungicide for exports and 35 tonnes of different agrochemical formulations.
These are used in the agriculture and health sectors..
- READ MORE ON:
- HIL Ltd
- Iran
- Government
- Peru
- Ministry of Chemicals
- Latin American
- Rajasthan
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
HM Amit Shah writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; says not getting state government's support to help migrants reach home: Officials.
West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mamata.
Karnataka government announces financial aid to over 11k cobbler families
'Confusion' within central government in fight against COVID-19: Cong
16 Haj Houses given to state governments for quarantine, isolation facilities: Naqvi