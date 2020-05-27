Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Royal Bank of Canada, BMO profits halved amid billions of dollars in loan-loss provisions

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:49 IST
WRAPUP 1-Royal Bank of Canada, BMO profits halved amid billions of dollars in loan-loss provisions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal on Wednesday reported disappointing quarterly profits that more than halved from a year earlier as they set aside billions of dollars to cover future loan losses driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both lenders posted more than six-fold increases in loan-loss provisions, driving earnings across most of their businesses lower, and sending their returns on equity into the single digits. Royal Bank, the nation's biggest lender, reported adjusted earnings of C$1.03 per share for the three months ended April 30, missing estimates for C$1.58, as provisions jumped to C$2.8 billion, from C$426 million a year earlier.

BMO, the fourth-biggest bank, posted an adjusted profit of C$1.04 per share, compared with expectations for C$1.22. The spike in provisions points to banks' expectations for a surge in loan losses triggered by the economic hit from the novel coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada also reported steep declines in profits but beat expectations.

Royal Bank posted profit declines across most of its major business lines, including personal and commercial, wealth management and capital markets, while BMO said it is trading and investment banking division swung to a loss. As credit downgrades and drawdowns on credit facilities increased, Royal Bank saw a 30-basis-point decline in its common equity tier 1 (CET1 ratio), the measure of a bank's capital strength, to 11.7% of risk-weighted assets from the earlier quarter. BMO's CET1 ratio fell to 11% from 11.4%. The minimum requirement is 9%.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Frankfurt Book Fair to go ahead on schedule this year

Frankfurts renowned annual book fair will take place on its original dates in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.It will take place at its usual location of the fa...

Ex-Watergate prosecutors say judge has legal duty to review facts in Flynn case

Sixteen former Watergate prosecutors on Wednesday said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should be allowed to review all the facts before deciding whether to grant a Justice Department request to drop the criminal case against President Do...

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Prime M...

Delhi LG Office employee tests COVID-19 positive: Sources

A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members. A junior assistant has tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020