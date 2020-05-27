Sun Pharma shares fall 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday fell by nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 37.12 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The scrip fell 1.85 per cent to close at Rs 450.55 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3.47 per cent to Rs 443.10.

On the NSE, it fell by 1.94 per cent to close at Rs 450.20. The company on Wednesday reported a 37.12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 399.84 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, mainly on account of one-time exceptional loss.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 635.88 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,184.94 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 7,163.92 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

The company had a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 260.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, the filing said..