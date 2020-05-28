Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dangote Group and MTN emerges as most admired African brand in a survey

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 28-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:43 IST
Dangote Group and MTN emerges as most admired African brand in a survey
File photo

Dangote Group has emerged as the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers, paired with the telecommunication giant, MTN in a survey of 100 Africa best brands announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria, according to a news report by

GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom's BBC retains its media category ranking as the most admired media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa.

African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, seven less from last year. This is for the third time in a row that Dangote Group got the spot of most admired African brands.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng during an online interactive session said, "African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent's promise into a real change. It's concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup in South Africa which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market.

Global Client Development Manager, GeoPoll, Caitlin van Niekerk said, "The reach and accessibility of mobile across the continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively, giving us vital and timely results at a critical time. Kantar has been the insight lead for Brand Africa since inception in 2010."

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Noida DM invokes Olympic motto, says geographical position challenge in Covid battle

The geography of Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, poses challenges in the fight against Covid-19, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said Thursday, noting the inconvenience caused to people due to inter-state border regulation. Suhas said th...

Post cyclone, claims for damage to property, vehicles poured

A leading insurance company has received over 200 claims for damage to property and vehicles in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, which left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal. At least 86 people were killed and lakhs were rendered...

Peddle on! Coronavirus lockdown spurs cycling momentum in South America

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, May 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Bogota to Buenos Aires, rising numbers of residents in some of South Americas major capitals are getting on their bikes as the coronavirus pandemic drives city officials ...

French COVID-19 tracing app to be available from June 2 - PM

The French governments contact-tracing app to curb the new coronavirus outbreak spread will be available from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference on Thursday.The so-called StopCovid app in France was approved by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020