Dangote Group and MTN emerges as most admired African brand in a survey

Dangote Group has emerged as the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers, paired with the telecommunication giant, MTN in a survey of 100 Africa best brands announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria, according to a news report by

GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom's BBC retains its media category ranking as the most admired media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa.

African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, seven less from last year. This is for the third time in a row that Dangote Group got the spot of most admired African brands.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, Thebe Ikalafeng during an online interactive session said, "African brands have an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the continent's promise into a real change. It's concerning that in the 10 years since the triumphant FIFA World Cup in South Africa which globally highlighted the promise and capability of Africa, and despite the vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating more competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market.

Global Client Development Manager, GeoPoll, Caitlin van Niekerk said, "The reach and accessibility of mobile across the continent enabled us to survey respondents across a representative sample of countries quickly and effectively, giving us vital and timely results at a critical time. Kantar has been the insight lead for Brand Africa since inception in 2010."