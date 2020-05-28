Left Menu
SGS Becomes an Approved Assessment Body for the Quality Council of India for the Workplace Assessment of Safety and Hygiene (WASH) Scheme

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:05 IST
MUMBAI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the Quality Council of India (QCI) as an assessment body for its Workplace Assessment of Safety and Hygiene (WASH) scheme. With this authorization, SGS can undertake assessments of workplaces under the WASH scheme of QCI. The WASH scheme is developed by QCI and covers all business/industries including manufacturing, service, trade etc. With a focus on the health, safety and hygiene conditions of employees, customers and public at large, this scheme aims to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection as the businesses reopen across India. The WASH standard is applicable for assessment of any workplace which has been allowed to operate and aims to provide the applicant with a holistic report on the preparedness of their operations and processes related to Hygiene & Safety with regards to COVID-19 risk.

The assessment of the workplace includes a 4-step approach.These include - 1 Complete COVID-19 self-assessment 2 SGS technical team review and analysis 3 Gap identification and implementation 4 Onsite audit / Video audit and sign-off The final report is issued to the applicant which pertains to the systems and processes related to Hygiene and Safety as per the WASH Checklist. With this approval, SGS can now provide businesses across industries with a comprehensive assessment of their preparedness towards ensuring safety and hygiene at the workplace to safeguard the health of their employees and other stakeholders while also complying with the new COVID-19 related requirements from various health authorities and/or other government bodies.

ABOUT SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. www.sgsgroup.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724727/SGS_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

