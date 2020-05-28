Lockdown: Konkan Railway operated over 50 Shramik trains

The Konkan Railway (KR) has operated over 50 Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant labourers from Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka since the services began on May 1, an official said on Thursday. The KR has so far transported 68,759 migrants back to their home states on 51 Shramik Special trains, a KR spokesperson said.

As many as 36 Shramik trains from Goa had transported 50,518 stranded migrants to their native states during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, he said. Moreover, a total of 15,677 migrants had travelled on 13 special trains from Maharashtra, while two trains with 2,564 migrants were operated from Karnataka, he added.

The Indian Railways has been plying Shramik special trains to transport lakhs of migrant labourers back to their home states amid the COVID-19 lockdown..