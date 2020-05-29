Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:13 IST
Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The company said it has allotted 1,000 Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

"The debenture committee of directors...today allotted 1,000 rated, senior, secured, listed redeemable, NCDs, rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to Rs 100 crore in dematerialized form, bearing a coupon rate 8.75 per cent per annum annualized to identified investors on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing. It said the debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Last year, the company's board and the AGM had given nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis..

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A fire that engulfed a large forest area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district triggered several landmine blasts on Friday, officials said. The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to this side of the border in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response

Global stock markets fell and safe havens such as bonds and the Japanese yen gained on Friday, as investors awaited Washingtons response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong. Chinas parliament on Thursday pressed ahead wit...

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it.The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interests...

Sami Khedira wants to win titles with Juventus

Juventus Sami Khedira said he wants to win many titles with the team and finds no reason to make a move to any other club. My contract runs till summer 2021. Im feeling very comfortable with Juventus in Italy. I have found a very strong tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020