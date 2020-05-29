Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro tests highs before Trump's press conference on China

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:22 IST
FOREX-Euro tests highs before Trump's press conference on China

The euro extended its gains, testing two-month highs, on Friday as traders waited for U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China's tightening control over Hong Kong, which could worsen tensions between the two over the financial hub. Earlier, the yen rose against major currencies as investors looked for safe havens before Trump's response to China's passing of a national security law for Hong Kong.

"I think the market is still fearful that it might escalate into something more serious. If he was serious with trade tariffs, that would have a meaningful impact", said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. "You can never quite predict Trump. But I think this year it's really difficult for him to do tough action", he added, referring to the dire state of the U.S. economy.

Offshore, the yuan edged up 0.17% and traded at 7.1586 per dollar, not far from the nine-month low of 7.1965 yuan per dollar reached on Wednesday. The euro, which got a boost from the European Commission's stimulus plan announced earlier this week, rose 0.6% to $1.1140 , just beneath the 1.1148 reached on March 30. Going over that level would take the currency to its highest since March 17.

The euro rose as data showed that euro inflation continued to slow on crashing oil prices but underlying price growth held steady, a hopeful sign for European Central Bank policymakers trying to stave off deflation. The euro was headed for its second weekly gain and its fourth day up after the 750 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund fuelled optimism about the euro zone economy.

"The European stimulus fund is perhaps the real driver of the common currency as it gives hope of a more functional future for the European Union and for the euro in particular", wrote ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista. Euro-dollar one-month risk reversals also showed that the cost of betting on a euro upside versus the dollar in options markets is now more expensive than betting on a euro weakness.

Elsewhere, the dollar fell 0.4% against the Japanese currency at 107.16 yen. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbroolk, editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Cops forbid RJD workers from visiting Gopalganj; Tejashwi meets speaker

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and urged him to convene a special session of the assembly on law and order and other pressing issues, shortly after he was stopped by police from going to Gopalganj dist...

COVID-19: 176 Indians evacuated from Sri Lanka

Over 170 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka due to the global travel restrictions left for their homes on Friday aboard a special Air India flight. The Indian High Commission said the flight AI 0276, carrying 176 Indians under the Vande Bharat M...

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to operate additional repatriation flights to six countries

Air India said it will operate additional repatriation flights to six countries between June 4 and June 6 to bring back stranded Indians under the phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the six countries where the...

Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating - agencies

Russias foreign ministry said on Friday the situation in Libya was continuing to deteriorate and that a ceasefire there was in tatters, the RIA news agency reported.The ministrys spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said outside help to players in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020