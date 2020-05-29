Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Friday for trading due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 infections, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,720 per ounce and silver was trading with marginal gains at USD 17.38 per ounce. "Gold prices have maintained the upper trading range on escalating of the US-China tensions," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.