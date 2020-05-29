More than half of people in Hindi belt not happy with relaxation given in lockdown 4.0: Survey

Close to 60 per cent of people in Hindi speaking states have expressed their displeasure over relaxation given during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, according to a survey by video sharing platform Public. The Indian app claims to have surveyed 2.5 lakh people on May 23 and May 24 across eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. In response to a question on whether they are happy with the relaxation given during the lockdown, 57.29 per cent respondents replied in the negative. Close to 66 per cent people in Chhattisgarh expressed displeasure over relaxation given during the lockdown, followed by about 63 per cent in Haryana, around 60 per cent each in Delhi and Bihar, close to 57 per cent each in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and about 52 per cent in Rajasthan. Coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 1.65 lakh. India is now among the top-10 countries in terms of COVID-19 cases. Around 58 per cent respondents said coronavirus cases in India will remain below 5 lakh by June-end, while 11 per cent said it will cross the 5 lakh mark. Despite the rising number of cases, around 51 per cent of the respondents believed that India has won the fight against coronavirus, with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh leading the poll. However, over 60 per cent respondents in Delhi, and Chhattisgarh replied in negative. Around 87 per cent of respondents in these eight states said they are not socializing, eating food outside or traveling.