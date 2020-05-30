Left Menu
Development News Edition

After losses for 13 quarters, IDBI Bank clocks Q4 profit of Rs 135 crore

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended March as against a loss of Rs 4,918 crore for Q4 FY19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:17 IST
After losses for 13 quarters, IDBI Bank clocks Q4 profit of Rs 135 crore
The lender made COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 247 crore in Q4.. Image Credit: ANI

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended March as against a loss of Rs 4,918 crore for Q4 FY19. It had posted a net loss for the past 13 quarters. However, net loss for the entire fiscal year 2019-20 stood at Rs 12,887 crore against a loss of Rs 15,116 crore in FY19.

As on March 31, the bank had made Covid-19 related provisions of Rs 247 crore in Q4 FY20 against standard assets. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 27.53 per cent as against 27.47 per cent as on March 31 last year and 28.72 per cent as on December 31.

During the financial year, IDBI Bank raised capital funds of Rs 745 crore through issue of Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds. The amount mobilised will be counted as part of tier 2 capital and enhance the bank's capital adequacy. In September last year, the government had approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which has a controlling stake in IDBI, infused Rs 4,743 crore while the government provided Rs 4,557 crore as one-time re-capitalisation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China's 1st domestically-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials to test equipment, weapons

Chinas first domestically-built aircraft carrier Shandong has started conducting sea trials and training to test its equipment and weapons, the Chinese military said. The ship, Chinas second aircraft carrier, is carrying out sea trials as p...

BCI deprecates 'sustained attack' on SC by some senior lawyers, ex-judges

The Bar Council of India BCI Saturday deprecated the sustained and synchronized attack on the Supreme Court allegedly by some senior advocates and former judges and termed it as a conspiracy to weaken and browbeat the institution. The apex ...

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...

Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chief

Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy was on Saturday named Inspector General of Police, Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu governmentWith the superannuation of the incumbent IGP-Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy today, Easwaramoorthy was appoint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020