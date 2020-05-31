Left Menu
Development News Edition

From 3K daily flights pre-lockdown, Indian airports now handle just a few hundred amid restrictions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:29 IST
From 3K daily flights pre-lockdown, Indian airports now handle just a few hundred amid restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 369 domestic flights carrying 35,055 passengers operated in India till 5 PM on Sunday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Domestic services were suspended in India due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and resumed after a gap of two months on May 25.

Earlier during the day, he said a total of 529 flights carrying 45,646 passengers had operated on Saturday. Indian carriers operated a total of 2,340 flights till Friday -- 428 on Monday, 445 on Tuesday, 460 on Wednesday, 494 on Thursday and 513 on Friday.

"Domestic operations on 31st May till 1700 hrs. Departures 369. 35,055 passengers handled," Puri said on Twitter on Sunday. "Domestic operations on 30th May 2020 (Day 6) till 2359 hrs. Departures 529. 45,646 passengers handled. Arrivals 530. 45,622 passengers handled," he said. A departure is counted as a flight during the day.

During the pre-lockdown period, Indian airports handled around 3,000 daily domestic flights, aviation industry sources said. In February, when the lockdown was not imposed, around 4.12 lakh passengers travelled daily through domestic flights in India, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

Airports in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are handling a restricted number of daily flights as these states do not want a huge influx of flyers amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. While domestic services resumed in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, they restarted in West Bengal on Thursday.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red, and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithora...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

Haryana to open interstate borders from June 1, places of worship from June 8

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follo...

2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials saidThe district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28They have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020